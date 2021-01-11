These iconic EastEnders episodes are available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Want to relive some of Walford's most memorable moments?

EastEnders fans can now stream some of the soap’s most iconic episodes, and there’s some great ones to choose from across its 35 year history. Walford has been home to some legendary residents, as well as plenty of scandals and drama.

The new additions will join the throwback EastEnders 2008 boxset, which was a very dramatic year for those living on the Square. The synopsis reads, “It’s a classic year in the Square with new arrival Whitney making a splash, sibling rivalry between Ronnie and Roxy, and the knives out for Ma”.

There’s over 100 episodes for fans to enjoy from its 2008 series, but if you need even more, why not check out these classic episodes that are now available on demand?

Classic EastEnders episodes available on iPlayer:

Den & Angie

Sharongate

Pat & Peggy

Pat & Frank’s Affair

Max & Stacey

Amira & Syed’s Wedding

Shirley Confesses

Who Killed Lucy Beale? 30th Anniversary

Walford Pride

So whether you want to delve into a murder mystery, or relive an iconic wedding, it’s even easier to access the classic episodes from over the years. There’s even the Square’s first ever Pride Parade which made history at the time.

Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, says, “With so many people watching EastEnders on BBC iPlayer over the festive and new year period, fans can now enjoy more of Walford Square’s best ever moments. Whether you’re a new fan, or you can remember Den and Angie running The Queen Vic, BBC iPlayer has some cracking episodes of EastEnders ready for you to binge on.”

Of course, there’s plenty of drama happening on EastEnders in the present day, if you’re not in the mood to visit one of the classics. This week, even more Carter secrets are revealed after Linda found out about Mick’s shocking past. And Mick makes a shocking discovery about Tina too.