Idris Elba reveals a film adaptation of Luther is coming soon

Fantastic news for Luther fans...

Idris Elba has revealed a film adaptation of BBC’s thriller, Luther, is on the way.

The British actor, who plays John Luther in the long running crime drama, has admitted that while no more series of the show are in the works, a movie is “close”.

Speaking about the prospect of Luther making a return, Idris hinted that taking the smash hit to the big screen is in the works.

“There isn’t a real formal plan for Luther at the moment,” he said on a Q&A live stream event for Sky.

“I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther.”

This comes after Idris called for more diversity to be incorporated into the film industry in a powerful essay.

“It feels as though it’s about an entire nation, and a nation finally acknowledging its diversity needs a diverse film culture – we have to protect it at the time we need it most,” the 47-year-old star penned in The Sunday Times.

“Four years ago I stood in parliament and gave a speech about the importance of on-screen diversity — and diversity of thought — in shaping the world.

“Four years later I’ve seen the needle start to move. I’m encouraged to see companies, businesses, organisations, individuals change the way they feel about equality. But when things get tough, diversity often suffers, and we can’t lose the momentum and let things go backwards,” he went on.

Idris also opened up about how the silver screen impacted his life as a child, “On Saturdays, as a treat, my parents would take me to the Rio Cinema in Dalston. I remember looking up at that screen and seeing Spider-Man slinging his webs and climbing up the walls.

“Every other kid in the room was pretending to be Spidey and clambering all over the seats, but I just thought, ‘I want to do that, I want to be on that screen.’ I remember it vividly. It changed my life.”