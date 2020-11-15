I’m a Celeb winner Scarlett Moffatt says this celeb will be King of the Castle

Scarlett Moffatt was crowned Queen of the Jungle in I'm A Celebrity in 2016. Here she reveals which of this year's celebs she thinks could win and why she'll be gripped....

Scarlett Moffatt, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2016 when she won the sixteenth series of I’m A Celebrity, says she can’t wait to see this year’s group of celebs tackle the tasks and trials as the new series hits our screens tonight.. and there’s one celeb she think could go all the way to the final.

Scarlett, who was a co-presenter of I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp in 2017, is tipping Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard. It was touch and go as to whether 26- year-old dancer, AJ would even be able to take part as he previously tested positive for Covid 19 but has since been given the all clear after testing negative.

“I think AJ, if he doesn’t win it, will definitely be top three”, continued Scarlett. “He’s such a wonderful person and because he’s a dancer and used to the the pressures of Strictly he’s not going to shy away from the challenges and trials.” (No pressure AJ!)

When asked if she’ll be tuning in, former Gogglebox star Scarlett, told What’s On TV, “Oh my God, yes, 100 per cent! You always know it’s Christmas when I’m A Celebrity starts. I’m so excited, I love it.”

This year, as fans already know, there are huge changes to the hit series hosted by Ant and Dec. Rather than being set in the Australian jungle, I’m a Celeb 2020 has had to up-sticks to Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, due to the ongoing pandemic and Covid restrictions.

“I’m actually even more excited about the fact it’s going to be set in Wales” said Scarlett. “It’s going to be so different. Because I’ve been on the show I know exactly how it feels and the saving grace in Australia was days when the sun was out and me and Joel (Dommett) would sit on a rock and chill out in the sunshine, or Carol Vorderman would wash my hair and I’d dry it out lying in a hammock. You definitely cannot be doing that in Wales!”

Scarlett, who will soon be on our screens presenting a brand new ITV2 cookery and dating series, Love Bites, reckons the celebs, who include former EastEnders actor Shane Ritchie, Corrie legend Beverley Callard, double Olympic champion Mo Farrah and journalist and broadcaster, Victoria Derbyshire, might resort to taking in some extra supplies.

She continued, “It’s going to be so cold and the thing is, everyone always tries to smuggle something in. Normally you might put sachets of salt and pepper down your bra, I feel like this time people are going to be wearing eight pairs of socks. They’re going to be smuggling in socks, hand-warmers and scarves!”

In the meantime Scarlett will be enjoying the show from the safety of her sofa this year just like the rest of us. She said, “What I love with I’m A Celebrity is it’s one of those times in the year when everyone pulls together and is watching TV at the same time. That doesn’t happen very often any more with TV shows. I honestly can’t wait!”

I’m A Celebrity starts on ITV, Sunday 15th Nov at 9pm. Scarlett’s new series Love Bites will be on ITV2 later this month.