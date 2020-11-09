I’m A Celeb star Jessica Plummer: I hope people like me as much as Chantelle!

I'm A Celeb star is fearful of the Bushtucker trials!

I’m A Celeb star Jessica Plummer says she hopes she’s as popular as her late EastEnders character Chantelle Atkins.

The 28-year-old star played the tragic character, who was murdered by her abusive husband Gray in September when she attempted to leave him.

Now, Jessica is one of the ten celebrities confirmed for I’m A Celebrity 2020 and she’s hoping people like her as much as they liked Chantelle.

“Everyone has loved my character in EastEnders and hopefully I will live up to the standard already set up for the face people recognise. Hopefully they will like me too!

“Doing I’m A Celebrity will give people a chance to see more of who I am and they will be able to see the differences between me and the character I am known for playing.”

She adds: “It will be nice for people to see me for who I am rather than my EastEnders character.”

Meanwhile, Jessica admits that her friends and family think she’s mad for signing up for I’m A Celeb.

“Everyone I have told think I am mental,” she reveals. “My family are all like ‘Jess seriously, you are such a scaredy cat and you are so precious about your luxuries, what are you signing up for?!

“But I have reminded them I did go camping as a kid and I know I have got it in me. I am quite competitive, I played sports as a kid and I would really beat myself up if I didn’t give it my all. Hopefully this will spur me on.”

It’s fair to say Jessica isn’t overly keen on taking part in the dreaded Bushtucker trials on I’m A Celeb.

“I am dreading all of them,” she declares. “Are any of them nice? Are any better than another?! I remember watching the show in the past and always looking forward to the eating trial. Whether I want to be part of it is a different matter!”

The official I’m A Celeb line-up is: Shane Richie, Vernon Kay, Victoria Derbyshire, Hollie Arnold, Jordan North, Beverley Callard, AJ Pritchard, Giovanna Fletcher, Sir Mo Farah and Jessica.

The new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here will start on ITV this Sunday at 9pm.