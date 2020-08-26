I’m A Celebrity 2020 – celebs, location, presenters, all you need to know!

Due to a certain global pandemic in 2020, ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is gonna be a bit different this year. Here's what we know so far...

I’m A Celebrity 2020 isn’t far away… or as we like to call it I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of This Castle!

OK, so that’s not actually the official title. But as you have probably already heard, ITV are moving the location of their hit reality show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! from the tropical jungle in Australia to an ancient castle in Wales!

The filming location is rumoured to be Gwrych Castle in Abergele in North Wales.

ITV have yet to confirm this but eagle-eyed viewers have noticed the castle is currently closed to the public until the New Year. So it could be true!

“We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia,” Richard Cowles, Director at ITV Studios recently said. “Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there. However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

“Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way”.

When does I’m A Celebrity 2020 start on ITV?

ITV haven’t officially confirmed a start date for Series 20 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

But in previous years, the reality survival competition has aired on ITV for three weeks starting in mid-November and ending in early December.

So let’s hope the celebs pack their thermals. The weather ain’t gonna be tropical at the time of year in Wales!

Who are the presenters?

Ant and Dec will be back bringing viewers all the latest updates from the castle camp. For the first time they will be able to announce WHO has been crowned King or Queen of the Castle!

The duo’s return was confirmed when ITV officially announced Series 20 back in July.

What contestants are taking part in I’m A Celebrity 2020?

There is already plenty of gossip and speculation about who will be taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

Soon-to-be ex-Coronation Street star, Beverley Callard (Liz) is rumoured to have officially signed on the dotted line. While snooker ace Ronnie O’Sullivan has hinted he could be up for taking part.

Other stars rumoured to be in the running include Vernon Kay, comedian Jason Manford, Radio 1 DJ, Nick Grimshaw, singers Jessie J and Katherine Jenkins, Welsh rugby player, Gavin Henson, ex-footballers John Barnes and Paul Merson, boxers Conor McGregor and Ricky Hatton, Youtubers, Joe Sugg and LadBaby, EastEnders star Adam Woodyat (Ian) and ex-Corrie star, Lucy Fallon (Bethany). Although, Lucy has previously denied the rumours!

On the political front, John Bercow, former Speaker of the House of Commons could follow in the footsteps of Edwina Currie and Nadine Dorries and head for the castle.

Loads of reality TV stars are on the list too including ex-Strictly dancers, AJ Pritchard and Kevin Clifton. Plus Maura Higgins, Amy Hart and Tommy Fury from Love Island. Michelle Visage and Drag Race UK’s Baga Chipz have also been mentioned.

Telly presenters rumoured to have been approached include Andi Peters, Matt Baker, Bear Grylls, Susanna Reid, Jeremy Paxman, Richard Madeley, Ulrika Jonsson, Maya Jama and The Chase’s Mark Labbett and Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan.

Is it true the Bushtucker Trials are being banned?

Since animal welfare laws are different in the UK, creepy crawlies could be off the menu this year.

“The RSPCA does not endorse the use of animals in any form of entertainment and in particular where this is likely to cause distress or suffering,” a spokesperson for the RSPCA has previously told Metro.co.uk

ITV have announced viewers will still see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned the winner.

So we’ll just have to wait and see how yucky and controversial this year’s trials get!

Who won last year’s I’m A Celebrity?

Ex-EastEnders star, Jacqueline Jossa was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2019.

She was up against Coronation Street star, Andy Whyment and Capital FM presenter, Roman Kemp.

“It was not what I expected. It was a lot harder,” said Jacqueline at the time. “I didn’t think it would be such a turning point in life, I went in as one person, I feel like I have come out as a different person. I’ve grown in confidence and found who I am as a person.”

Jacqueline recently posted some happy snaps on Instagram of her husband Dan Osborne and her on holiday together with children, Teddy (aged 6), Ella (5) and Mia (2).

Is I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp on in 2020?

Nope! The ITV2 companion show has been axed after 19 series.

Earlier this year, Joel Dommett, who co-presented the last series with previous I’m A Celebrity contestants, Emily Atack and Adam Thomas posted the news on Instagram:

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here returns this autumn on ITV