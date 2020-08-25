Ronnie O'Sullivan doesn't mind eating a few bugs for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Snooker ace Ronnie O’Sullivan has declared his possible interest in taking part in the new series of I’m A Celebrity.

The sporting great, fresh from claiming his sixth World Snooker Championship, has revealed that he’d potentially be keen on appearing on the ITV reality show.

Ronnie is reportedly more interested in being on the series this year because filming will take place in the UK rather than Australia.

He also seems to be keen on getting stuck into some bush-tucker trials!

Ronnie on I’m A Celebrity – ‘The worst that happens is they eat a few bugs’

Speaking to The Guardian, Ronnie said of I’m A Celebrity: “It’s not like Big Brother where you’re destroyed. The worst that happens is they eat a few bugs and come out saying: ‘I had a great time in there’.”

It’s unclear whether or not Ronnie has actually been approached by ITV. But punters are betting on Ronnie taking part, with the odds being slashed by Paddy Power from 8 to 1 to 4/5.

ITV brought fans the great news earlier this month that I’m A Celebrity will be returning. And they also explained why it would be in the UK this time.

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: “We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.

“However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

“Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way”.

I’m A Celebrity returns to ITV later this year.