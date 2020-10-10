I’m A Celebrity 2020 start date officially confirmed as new trailer drops

I'm A Celebrity now has an official start month...

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is one of the most anticipated shows of the year… and at last the wait for the new series is almost over.

ITV released a new trailer for the show today, and it has been officially confirmed that the 2020 series will start in November.

But while the next series might only be a matter of weeks away, the celebrity contestants taking part still remains a mystery.

New series with a new look

Fans of I’m A Celebrity will already know that this series is going to look a little different to previous years.

Instead of being set in the Australian jungle, the show has been relocated to Gwrych Castle in Abergele in North Wales due to current travel restrictions.

The new trailer

The new trailer that has been released sees Ant and Dec trying to find their way to the camp, but getting a little lost along the way.

The comedy duo step out of their taxi, surprised that the journey seemed shorter than usual.

But instead of seeing the Australian jungle, the presenters are surprised to be dropped off in the middle of the Welsh countryside, complete with a sheep.

With no kangaroos in sight, Ant and Dec joke about the fact their map doesn’t seem to be right, but eventually head off in what they think is the right direction.

With series 20 about to hit our screens, it remains to be seen who might be taking over as Jungle King or Queen (or should that be Castle King or Queen?!) from last year’s winner.

2019 saw former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa crowned winner after she made it to the final alongside radio DJ Roman Kemp and Coronation Street favourite Andy Whyment.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV next month.