I'm a Celebrity 2020 set to see yet another change...

I’m A Celebrity 2020 starts this weekend, and fans are already counting down the hours until it’s on our screens.

As everyone knows, are already some big changes to this year’s series, mainly that the show will be set in a haunted Welsh castle instead of the Australian jungle.

The location has been changed due to current travel restrictions, but the 20th series still promises to be as brilliant as ever.

A new spin off show

There is also a new spin off show that is launching called I’m A Celebrity… The Daily Drop, with Strictly Come Dancing star Vick Hope presenting.

The show will be available on the ITV Hub from 7am the morning after each main show airs.

The Daily Drop will also be repeated on ITV2 and will be filmed in a virtual studio.

However, they aren’t the only changes to the show this year.

Saturday nights with a difference

ITV has confirmed that Saturday night episodes of I’m A Celebrity will now look a bit different to previous years.

Saturday evenings this year consist of a round up of what has been happening in camp that week.

But it won’t just be a weekly highlights show, it has been revealed that there will also be some ‘unseen footage’ filmed through the week.

The ten celebrities taking part in this year’s series have now even revealed.

Vernon Kay, Coronation Street star Beverley Callard, Sir Mo Farah, and EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer have all been named.

Also appearing will be Shane Richie, AJ Pritchard, Giovanna Fletcher, Hollie Arnold, Jordan North and Victoria Derbyshire.

I’m A Celebrity 2020 starts Sunday 15th November at 9pm on ITV1.