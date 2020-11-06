I’m a Celebrity a Jungle Story sees the boys looking back

I’m a Celebrity a Jungle Story is an ITV special where Ant and Dec celebrate the 20th series – which is about to air – by looking back at past series.

Excitingly it’s expected that the presenters will also announce the official full line-up of stars for I’m A Celeb 2020. Plus they will be taking on some Bushtucker Trials for the first time ever….

I’m a Celebrity a Jungle Story release date

I’m a Celebrity a Jungle Story will be shown on ITV on Sunday 8th November at 8.10pm. It will later be available to watch on the ITV Hub. It’s two hours long.

What will happen in I’m a Celebrity a Jungle Story?

It’s expected that the official line-up for the new series will be announced. Also, former campmates will be talking about their experiences on past series of I’m a Celeb. Among the ex campmates chatting will be Tony Blackburn, who famously won the first ever series back in 2001.

Recalling entering the jungle for the first time, Tony says: “I just thought how small it was and saw none of the beds were made up. And I just thought, how on earth are we going to do that?”

Also sharing their camp experiences on the special are Carol Vorderman, Katie Price, Amir Khan and David Haye.

Ant and Dec will also be rewatching some of their favourite ever moments and recall what they were thinking of at the time. There’s also behind the scenes footage of Ant and Dec as they filmed last year’s series.

Are Ant and Dec doing Bushtucker trials on I’m a Celebrity a Jungle Story?

They certainly are! Last year in Australia Joel Dommett surprised them and set the boys the challenge of taking on three iconic trials. Ant joked: “I feel this is payback. We’ve got away with it for so long that they’re just going to throw everything at us.”

One of the challenges will see Ant and Dec take on an awful looking eating challenge. Among the treats on the menu are a fish eye and blended vomit fruit!

Is there a trailer?

Yep and it shows Ant and Dec’s faces when they’re served up their worst ever meal!

Tune into I’m A Celebrity – a Jungle Story at 8.10 pm on Sunday to find out how the famous duo do in their trials. I’m A Celebrity 2020 will start on ITV1 on Sunday 15th November (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy) .