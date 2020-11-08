I'm A Celebrity is due to kick off next weekend...

I’m A Celebrity 2020 has reportedly been thrown into chaos after rumoured contestant AJ Pritchard has tested positive for Covid.

According to The Sun, the former Strictly Come Dancing star is currently self isolating with his girlfriend, Abbie Quinnen, near the Welsh castle.

The new series of the show kicks off next weekend (Sunday 15th November, see our TV Guide for full listings) and while all celebrities taking part are yet to be confirmed, AJ has been in the running for some time.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “It could put the whole show in jeopardy. This is the last thing anyone wanted.

“It has been a shock to AJ as he has been feeling fine and following the precautions.

“Everyone is on tenterhooks. Like the other contestants AJ has had a routine Covid test, which came back positive. He will have another one before going in.”

As with all TV production at the moment, strict guidelines must be followed in order for filming to go ahead.

The source continued: “The ITV production team have gone to incredible lengths all year to make sure everything is carried out safely and with as minimal risk to the cast and crew as possible.

“There is little room for error. If several stars were struck down then it would throw the whole show into jeopardy.”

ITV added: “We can confirm that a member of the cast has received a positive Covid result and that individual is self isolating where we are giving them all the support that they need.”

Fans of the reality TV show will already know that things are going to look a little different this year.

The show be filmed in a haunted Welsh castle instead of the Australian jungle, however presenters Ant and Dec will be returning to the show as usual.

I’m A Celebrity 2020 starts on Sunday 15th November at 9pm on ITV1.