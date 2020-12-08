Maybe the campmates weren't roughing it quite as much as we thought...

I’m A Celebrity star AJ Pritchard has revealed that he and his campmates had a secret home comfort in camp that was never shown on camera.

The 2020 series of the reality TV show has only been over for a matter of days, but already secrets from the camp are being revealed.

During a chat with his brother Curtis on their podcast, AJ vs Curtis, the former Strictly star revealed that the reason the campmates never looked that chilly despite living in an abandoned old castle in Wales was because they had heating!

Talking about the shocking castle secret, AJ admitted there were heaters above the beds to make sure they didn’t get too cold at night…

“It was cold, I always had my long johns on under my trousers.

“We also had heat lamps above the beds, you probably couldn’t see them on camera, but they would turn on about 2am and 5am to make us feel warmer in the sleeping areas.

“One night I got so hot that I had a hot flush about 4am and had to take all my clothes off!”

The secrets are out…

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, who came 6th in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, also chatted about the hunger that he and his campmates felt on the show.

He admitted that rice and beans weren’t very nice and there were no sneaky protein bars being handed out in the medical tent behind there scenes.

AJ also addressed his now-infamous feud with former EastEnders star Shane Richie.

Speaking of their clash over the washing up, AJ admitted that despite being glad that he stood his ground in the argument, there are no hard feelings between him and Shane. Phew!

Ant and Dec take a look back at the highs and lows from the series in I’m A Celebrity… A Castle Story on Sunday 13th December on ITV at 8pm.