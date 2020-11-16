I'm A Celebrity fans have been offering Ant and Dec some advice...

I’m A Celebrity 2020 kicked off in style last night, but while fans were enjoying having their favourite show back on their screens, they all had just one complaint.

As the celebrities made their way to the castle which will be their home for the next three weeks, fans watched them abseil down a cliff face in a bid to retrieve their rucksacks.

But as the new celebrities made themselves at home in the new-look I’m A Celebrity camp, fans were distracted by something Ant and Dec said.

Fans of Giovanna Fletcher, who is an author, Baby Club presenter and podcast host, were annoyed that the presenting pair couldn’t say her name properly.

Viewers took to Twitter to vent their frustration, pointing out to Ant and Dec that you pronounce Giovanna’s name Gi-van-na, not Gio-varn-a…

To be fair to Ant and Dec, they have got a lot of new pronunciations to get their heads around this year… the name of the I’m A Celebrity castle – Gwrych Castle – being one of them!

The first episode last night saw the new campmates facing their first trial, which saw all 10 of them locked in cells side by side, where they had to pass stars to one another.

While it might not sound like the toughest of challenges, this is I’m A Celebrity and so of course there were bugs and critters involved.

Top viewing figures

Viewing figures for the first episode of series 20 drew the biggest audience since the show’s 2018 final.

12 million viewers tuned in to see the new-look series, an increase of more than a million viewers compared with last year.

Tonight’s episode at 9pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) will see Shane Richie and Jordan North facing the first public-voted Bushtucker Trial… The Viper Vault.

I’m A Celebrity continues on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV through to its final on Friday 4 December.