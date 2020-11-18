I'm A Celebrity star Shane Richie got fans talking on Twitter last night for all the wrong reasons...

I’m A Celebrity fans spotted that campmate Shane Richie appeared to predict the future at the end of last night’s episode.

The third episode of the new series saw Vernon Kay, Jordan North and Coronation Street star Beverley Callard all facing the first eating challenge of the series.

But surprisingly it wasn’t just the three celebrities sampling some of the more bizarre Welsh delicacies that got fans talking.

At the end of the episode, Ant and Dec went into camp to tell the celebrities that they would all be participating in that evening’s trial.

The secret is out

While the group all seemed pleased with the news, Shane then started talking about R&R.

As Ant and Dec left the camp and secretly told viewers that two new campmates, Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson would actually be the ones doing the trial called ‘Stage Fright’ it appeared that Shane already knew about their new campmates.

Shane whispered to Jessica Plummer and Victoria Derbyshire: “R&R, it’s R&R”. To which Hollie Arnold agreed: “Yes, as soon as they said stage, R&R.”

Not a lot gets past I’m A Celebrity fans, and they soon took to twitter to point out the fact the campmates seemed to already know about the new arrivals…

Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity will see Ruthie and Russell take part in the latest trial, with the current campmates answering questions as they get drenched in rotten tomatoes.

But with the campmates all getting on so well so far, how will the two new members of the team fit in?

Tune in tonight at 9pm on ITV to find out.

I’m a Celebrity continues on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm and Saturdays at 8.45pm on ITV through to its final on Friday 4 December.

