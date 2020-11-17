I'm A Celebrity fans enjoyed one scene in particular from last night's show...

I’m A Celebrity star Vernon Kay had fans in hysterics last night as he tried to wash in the camp’s tiny shower.

The moment was so hilarious that even Ant and Dec mentioned it while presenting the Monday night episode of the new series.

While the shower in the Australian jungle became an iconic part of the camp as celebrities washed in their swimwear, things are a little bit different in this year’s chilly castle in Wales.

With the weather far from balmy, the celebrities have been forced to swap a jungle waterfall for an old tin bath with a shower curtain around it.

Having a wash in the castle is a two-man job this year, because while one celebrity showers, the other needs to pump the water to make the shower work.

But while the other campers seem to have coped just fine, poor Vernon, who is a towering 1.93 metres tall, appeared to struggle to cover his modesty.

Vernon’s hilarious moment

Fans thought the sight of Vernon trying to wash in the tiny shower was hilarious, and have likened him to a scene in Christmas movie Elf, where human-size Buddy tries to shower in a little bathroom built for elves…

As well as Jordan and Vernon’s hilarious shower scene last night, fans were also treated to another Bushtucker Trial.

The Viper Vault

Last night’s trial saw Shane and Jordan face the Viper Vault, but the whole thing almost didn’t happen when Jordan’s fears got the better of him.

Poor Jordan, who has confessed he is terrified of everything, was made to lye in a coffin-like pit in the ground that was full of snakes, while trying to unlock safes containing stars.

Despite it looking like the camp would go hungry, Jordan managed to overcome his fears and he and Shane managed to win nine stars for that evening’s dinner.

Tonight’s episode will see Jordan facing another trial.

This time he will be joined by Vernon Kay and Coronation Street’s Beverley Callard as the trio face the dreaded eating challenge.

Vernon will be put to the test when he’s asked to eat a deer’s testicle… will he manage it?

I’m a Celebrity continues on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm and Saturdays at 8.45pm on ITV through to its final on Friday 4 December.

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity…The Daily Drop hosted by Vick Hope will be on the ITV Hub from 6am daily.