Fans have taken to social media to share their heartache...

I’m A Celebrity fans have been left heartbroken for Giovanna Fletcher after she broke down last night over not getting her message from home.

Every year I’m A Celebrity sees campmates taking on a task to win messages from home, and this series was no different.

The camp was split into three groups, with each being given a task to complete to win keys to open a series of doors.

Each door either contained one message from home for a campmate or a star for an evening meal, while others were empty.

After earning their keys, each camp member opened a door.

If they were lucky enough to find a message from home golden ticket, they could then choose which of their fellow campmates they were going to gift it to.

Poor Giovanna

By the end of the game everyone had been chosen to get a message from home apart from Giovanna, AJ and Jordan.

But while AJ and Jordan put on a brave face, poor Giovanna couldn’t help getting teary that she wouldn’t be hearing from husband Tom or their three boys.

Despite trying hard not to get upset, Giovanna understandably had a little cry, saying: “Your heart aches.

“How lovely would it be just to hear from Tom and the boys, just a sentence.”

Fans aren’t happy

Viewers were fuming on Giovanna’s behalf, annoyed that none of her fellow campmates thought to give her the gift of a message from home.

They were especially annoyed after Giovanna has spent the last fortnight looking after them all…

Giovanna’s McFly star husband, Tom, shared his support for his wife on social media, saying she was doing brilliantly.

He said: “Keep going, Mumma!

“It was tough seeing her get emotional about the kids, but these mummy’s boys couldn’t be more proud of her.

“They love catching up with the camp over breakfast each morning. Hang in there honey!”

Tonight’s I’m A Celebrity will see Russell Watson take part in tonight’s trial, called Rancid Rotisserie.

Here is a sneak peak of what happens…

Tune in to ITV at 9pm tonight to see how many stars Russell managed to take home to camp.

I’m a Celebrity continues on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm and Saturdays at 8.45pm on ITV.

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity…The Daily Drop will be on the ITV Hub from 6am daily.