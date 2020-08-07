I’m A Celebrity will be filmed in the UK for its 2020 series

The reality series will look a lot different this year!

I’m A Celebrity is moving to the UK for its 2020 series, following ongoing travel restrictions.

The popular reality series is usually filmed in Australia, but lockdown restrictions made planning the usual show impossible.

Instead, ITV has officially announced Ant and Dec will be hosting the programme in the UK. And it’s been claimed the reality show will be taking place at a remote castle.

Since there’s no jungles in the UK, celebrities will be apparently competing for the new titles of King or Queen of the Castle. Rather appropriate!

To fight for the crown, they’ll undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges in an all-new location.

A jungle source told The Sun, “Planning the jungle – as with most other shows – has been very difficult as producers navigate a dynamic and fast changing situation.”