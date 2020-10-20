I’m A Celebrity launches new spin-off show The Daily Drop with Vick Hope

Vick Hope will present The Daily Drop

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2020 will have a new spin off show called The Daily Drop which will be fronted by ex Strictly contestant Vick Hope.

ITV previously revealed that it had decided to end former companion show Extra Camp, which was presented last year by Joel Dommett, Emily Atack and Adam Thomas.

Now, TV and radio star Vick will present The Daily Drop which will be available on the ITV Hub from 7am the morning after each main show airs.

The Daily Drop, which will also be repeated on ITV2, will come from a virtual studio and the broadcaster says it “will give fans an extra opportunity to delve deeper into the action from camp”.

Vick Hope, 31, says: “I’m so excited to be hosting I’m A Celebrity…The Daily Drop on ITV Hub. I’m A Celeb is such a brilliant show, loved by so many, and exactly what we all need right now. I’m very grateful to get to be a part of the stellar team behind it and can’t wait to see what this series has in store!

“I just know they’re going to go massive this year for the 20th anniversary, and give the audience absolutely top-drawer thrills and spills. I’ll have guests join me for each show so we can fully dissect all the action, share our opinions on what’s going on inside the camp and hopefully bring you some good gossip along the way!”

Of course the big twist this year is that instead of being filmed in Australia, I’m A Celeb is being shot at the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales. Ant & Dec will be hosting the new version of the show live every night on ITV from the castle.

The reality hit will be back on screens in November (see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy).