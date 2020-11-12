These I’m A Celebrity legends are set for shock castle ‘return’

I'm A Celebrity is full of surprises this year

I’m A Celebrity legends Charlie Brooks, Vicky Pattison and Joey Essex are all apparently poised to be in the new series.

It’s being claimed that the jungle trio will appear in the new series of I’m A Celebrity. It will kick off on ITV this Sunday.

Looks like the castle could be getting crowded on I’m A Celeb…

Exactly what part they’ll play in I’m A Celebrity 2020 is unclear. But it’s sure to shake things up and it also seems like the castle is going to be very busy!

A source told The Sun: “ITV producers love having a trick or two up their sleeve.

“What better way to celebrate 20 series of the show than getting some of the stars of yesteryear to take part in some way?

“As always with the jungle, they’re keeping their cards close to their chest and have yet to decide exactly what they will do with Charlie, Vicky and Joey, but it could be any number of things.

“They told them they had to spend some time isolating, just like this year’s contestants have done, ahead of being taken to Wales.”

Ex EastEnders star Charlie, who played Janine Butcher (poor Barry!), won the 2012 series of I’m A Celeb. While former Geordie Shore star Vicky was crowned Queen of the Jungle back 2015.

As for Joey, The Only Way Is Essex celeb took fourth place in the 2013 series. The 2013 series was won by Westlife star Kian Egan.

Of course this year’s series is being filmed in a Welsh castle rather than its traditional Australia location.

The official I’m A Celeb line-up is: Shane Richie, Vernon Kay, Victoria Derbyshire, Hollie Arnold, Jordan North, Beverley Callard, AJ Pritchard, Giovanna Fletcher, Sir Mo Farah and Jessica Plummer.

The new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here will start on ITV this Sunday at 9pm.