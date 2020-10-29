I'm A Celebrity has just released this new logo with a castle to reflect the fact that the new series is coming from Wales rather than Australia. Will Shane be crowned king of the castle?

I’m A Celebrity has reportedly signed up former EastEnders star Shane Richie for the new series of the ITV reality hit.

The 56-year-old actor, who’s best know for playing Albert Square’s Alfie Moon, is apparently the latest big name to sign up for I’m A Celebrity 2020.

An insider told The Sun: “ITV have always wanted Shane for the jungle but with panto not happening this year and other work opportunities less likely, he decided this was the time to take the plunge.

“Going to North Wales is less of a huge commitment than flying halfway across the world, too, so he jumped at the chance.

“He’s already being talked about by production as an early favourite as he’s such a likeable bloke and known to millions of soap fans.

“ITV are delighted they’ve maned to convince him to take part.”

Another former EastEnders star, Jessica Plummer, is also reportedly heading to the castle for the new run of I’m A Celebrity. Jessica played Chantelle Atkins on the soap.

If either Shane or Jessica win the series they’d join a host of other EastEnders stars to have triumphed on the show.

Jacqueline Jossa, who played Walford’s Lauren Branning, won the 2019 series. Charlie Brooks, who played Janine Butcher, won the 2012 title. While Josh Swash, who played Mickey Miller in EastEnders, was crowned king of the jungle way back in 2008.

Other rumoured names for the new series of I’m A Celeb include former Coronation Street favourite Beverley Callard and ex Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard.

I’m A Celebrity this year will be filmed in Wales rather than Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new series, presented by Ant and Dec, will start in November (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).