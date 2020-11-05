I’m A Celebrity presenter Dec admits being 'paralysed with fear!'

I’m A Celebrity has released a video of Ant and Dec taking on the show’s Bushtucker trials for the first ever time – you should see their faces when they’re served fish eye!

The hilarious video was shot last year when the I’m A Celebrity presenting duo were surprised by Joel Dommett who offered them the chance to take part in three iconic trials.

He explained it would be to celebrate the show’s upcoming 20th series – and you can see the trials in full in I’m A Celebrity… A Jungle Story, which airs Sunday 8th November at 8.10pm on ITV.

It’s fair to say the boys weren’t overly keen on the idea! After getting dressed up in their full jungle gear, they headed off to meet Joel in the Trials area.

Dec admitted: “I’m paralysed with fear.” While Ant joked: “I feel this is payback. We’ve got away with it for so long that they’re just going to throw everything at us.”

In the video itself we see the boys take on the dreaded eating challenge. Seated at either end of the table for the worst meal of their lives, they’re told that they’re playing for three stars each.

‘Not the fish eye!’

At this point Ant is presented with a fish eye! Both boys react with horror! “This is the one we always say, ‘Not the fish eye, not the fish eye’,” squirms Ant. Joel then cracks a pun on the Geordie phrase why aye, man, leaving Ant and Dec in stitches.

As well as having to eat all sorts of nasties including blended vomit fruit, the boys also find themselves being doused in grunge. Plus Dec finds himself with his head stuck in a bowl full of some very big spiders. Meanwhile, Ant takes on a challenge involving snakes.

Tune into I’m A Celebrity – a Jungle Story at 8.10 pm on Sunday to find out how the famous duo do in their trials. I’m A Celebrity 2020 will start on ITV1 on Sunday 15th November (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy) .