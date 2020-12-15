You'll be surprised how close the voting was...

I’m A Celebrity 2020 voting figures from the final have been released by ITV, and the numbers are closer than you could possibly imagine.

The final, aired at the start of the month, saw Vernon Kay, Jordan North and Giovanna Fletcher all battling it out to be crowned the first ever king or queen of the castle.

And while everyone knew that it was a close call between the three remaining celebrities, no one quite realised how close.

TV presenter Vernon landed himself third place in the series with 26.5 per cent of the public vote, leaving Jordan and Giovanna in the final two.

Giovanna was eventually crowned queen of the castle, winning the first ever series set in Wales with 50.27 per cent of the votes.

But it has been revealed that Jordan wasn’t far behind, narrowly missing out on a win with 49.73 per cent.

Top TV for 2020

This year’s I’m A Celebrity might have looked a little different to previous years, but ITV has revealed that it is the biggest TV success of 2020.

Instead of being aired from the warm Australian jungle, campmates instead braved the chilly Welsh winter, but the lack of sunshine didn’t do anything to put TV fans off.

On average 11.2 million viewers tuned in to watch the celebrities and their camp antics over the course of the three week series.

From hilarious camp pranks, insider celebrity revelations around the campfire to dramatic Bushtucker trials, this year’s I’m A celebrity had it all.

The last episode of 2020 saw a huge 12.1 million people tune in, while 11.4 million saw Giovanna crowned queen of the castle on Friday 4th December.

Now it just remains to be seen if next year will see the crew jetting back to Australia, or if Wales could become a permanent home for the series.