I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! star Roman Kemp has spoken out on the upcoming series of the show.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! contestant Roman Kemp has had his say on the drastic changes being made to the iconic programme’s format.

With the coronavirus pandemic sending the world of TV production into disarray, ITV bosses have confirmed that the 2020 series of I’m A Celeb will not be held in its usual spot in the Australian jungle.

Instead, the long-running reality show will see a line-up of stars face the perils of the UK winter in a ruined countryside castle.

Despite the huge difference in location, producers have assured fans of the programme that, while celebs will swap shorts and sun hats for thermals, they’ll still be fed a stingy diet of rice and beans and face some gruelling challenges – with beloved presenters Ant and Dec keeping their famous roles.

Now, radio host Roman, who landed the third place spot in the 2019 series, has had his say on the big switch up, hinting that he’s glad he took part in a much warmer series of I’m A Celeb and admitting that he reckons that “in a nutshell, it’ll be horrible”.

“It would make for great telly, but my god it would be tough. Some parts of Scotland are beautiful and lovely, but at that time of year, I’m not sure I’d want to be doing that.”

Speaking to Digital Spy, the loveable telly star who is the son of Spandau Ballet star and former EastEnders actor Martin Kemp, added, “I think there are days where the sun does get you through, so I think were they to have it in Scotland and not have any sun, the whole mood would really just grate.

“It’s just the vibe. Whenever it rained, the vibe was different in camp, so it would definitely change that.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is set to return to ITV later this year