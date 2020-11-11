I'm A Celebrity star AJ has confirmed he will be heading into the castle camp...

I’m A Celebrity 2020 fans can breathe a sign of relief because AJ Pritchard has confirmed he will he heading into the castle this weekend.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional’s time on I’m A Celebrity had been thrown into jeopardy after testing positive for Covid last week.

As with all TV shows at the moment, I’m A Celebrity has been subject to strict regulations, with all the cast and crew undergoing regular Covid testing.

Worrying result

AJ was said to be shocked to receive a positive test recently after following the all the precautions.

A source told The Sun: “Everyone is on tenterhooks. Like the other contestants AJ has had a routine Covid test, which came back positive.

“He will have another one before going in.”

Thankfully AJ has confirmed that he has had that second test, which this time came back negative.

Getting the all clear

He told Metro.co.uk: “Yes, I did have a positive coronavirus test early into my isolation.

“I’m very happy to report that I’ve had two tests recently and they have both come back negative, which means I’m 100 per cent going into the jungle.

“I’m very excited about that. It’s a big relief for everybody. I just want to thank ITV for all their stringent measures.

“The whole point of us going into lockdown and isolating is just in case this does happen.”

Fans of the show will already know that things are going to look a little different this year.

Not only is the show being set in a haunted Welsh castle instead of in the Australian jungle, but there will also be a change to the Saturday night instalments.

Instead of a regular programme, Saturday nights will show viewers a round up of the week’s highlights, as well as some previously unseen footage.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday 15th November at 9pm on ITV1.