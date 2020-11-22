I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie reveals SHOCK snub by Mr Tumble

I'm A Celebrity has revealed Shane's career highs... and lows!

I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie admitted on last night’s show that he has been subjected to some embarrassing career lows since lockdown.

With the world of entertainment hit hard during this lockdown earlier this year, Shane has previously admitted that he is hoping taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity will help pay off the debts that have built up due to the lack of work.

But while Shane is far from the only actor out of work right now, he revealed in last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity that he has recently been subjected to a slightly more embarrassing career low.

Snubbed by Mr Tumble

Giovanna Fletcher was talking to her campmates about the time she reluctantly filmed an episode of TOWIE with her brother, Mario Falcone, only to end up on the cutting room floor.

But Shane managed to top her story with a much more embarrassing snub, revealing that earlier this year he was turned down by CBeebies royalty Mr Tumble, played by Justin Fletcher.

The former EastEnders star revealed he thought he was in the running to play a police officer in the Mr Tumble movie, but he didn’t even get an audition…

“If you want to talk about not doing a job, I got turned down this year by Mr Tumble,” Shane told everyone.

“My manager rings up and tells me I’ve been put up for a part in the Mr Tumble movie, playing a cheeky copper.

“I thought great, I could take my kids to meet him, but no, they didn’t want me. They didn’t even get back to me.”

“I have worked with Hugh Jackman, I worked with Kate Winslet on Flushed Away, I thought I was ready for Mr Tumble.

“Even Mr Tumble didn’t want to work with me!”

