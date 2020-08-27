I’m A Celebrity confirm this Welsh castle as the location for the 2020 series

Gwrych Castle is the stunning location for this year's I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity 2020 will be filmed at the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, ITV has revealed.

In what we’re calling I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of this Castle!, this year’s contestants will find themselves in this beautiful ruined castle, spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

There were already rumours flying about that Gwrych Castle would be the series location for I’m A Celeb after eagle-eyed fans noticed the castle is currently closed to the public until the new year. And the rumours have proved to be spot on!

The broadcaster revealed that Ant and Dec will be hosting the new look I’m A Celebrity from the castle every night on ITV. And they will get the chance to crown the first ever King or Queen of the Castle. A huge number of stars have been connected to the new series including Coronation Street favourite Beverley Callard and World Snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Why is I’m A Celebrity in a castle and not the jungle this year?

Of course I’m A Celebrity was meant to be filmed in Australia, but this proved impossible for ITV following the coronavrius pandemic.

“We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia,” Richard Cowles, Director at ITV Studios recently said.

“Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there. However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

“Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way”.

But, perhaps the show will be even more fun now it’s at Gwrych Castle. It certainly looks an amazing place, although the celebs might not be enjoying the weather so much assuming the series goes out in its normal November slot!