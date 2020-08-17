Forgotten who has been crowned king or queen of the jungle? Here is a handy guide to all the winners...

Can you remember all of the I’m a Celebrity winners? After 19 years of reality TV show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here on our screens, there is a long list to remember!

Here’s a complete list of all the I’m a Celebrity winners…

2019 – Jacqueline Jossa. Runner up – Andy Whyment



Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa, best known to soap fans as Walford’s Lauren Branning, is the latest celebrity to win the jungle crown after appearing in the 2019 series.

Jacqueline won well-deserved votes by being herself and keeping it real in the Australian jungle… no mean feat considering she confessed she’s “scared of everything – especially spiders” before going into camp.

2018 – Harry Redknapp. Runner up – Emily Atack

Footballing legend Harry Redknapp won the hearts of the nation with his heartwarming anecdotes about his wife, Sandra, hilarious Bushtucker Trial moments and his love for a good jam roly-poly!

Harry kept the camp laughing even when the going got tough, eventually winning himself the jungle crown.

2017 – Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo. Runner up – Jamie Lomas

Made In Chelsea star Georgia amazed fans with her positive attitude and willingness to try anything that life in the jungle threw at her. She battled Bushtucker Trials without complaint and kept the camp smiling through their toughest days.

2016 – Scarlett Moffatt. Runner up – Joel Dommett

Before appearing on I’m A Celebrity, Scarlett was best known for appearing on C4 show, Gogglebox. But since being crowned jungle queen she has gone on to present the reality TV show’s spin off series Extra Camp, and joined the team at Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

2015 – Vicky Pattison. Runner up – George Shelly

After finding fame thanks to her wild antics on MTV’s Geordie Shore, Vicky wowed fans with her down to earth personality and her honest confessions about her time on the reality TV show. After winning the jungle crown in 2015 she appeared in the Australian version of the show in 2018, this time coming fourth. Since the jungle she has joined the Loose Women panel, cooked up a storm on Celebrity MasterChef and joined the Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway team.

2014 – Carl Fogarty. Runner up – Jake Quickenden

Former world super bike racer Carl retired from racing in 2000, but from the moment that he arrived in the jungle he proved that his sportsmanship had never left. Fans watched in awe as he ate an ostrich anus in his final trial, and it was his bravery that won him the series in 2014.

2013 – Kian Egan. Runner up – David Emmanuel

Until appearing on I’m A Celebrity Kian was best known for being one quarter of Irish pop band Westlife. But once in the jungle Kian proved there was nothing that could phase him – even drinking blended cockroach didn’t wipe the smile off his face.

2012 – Charlie Brooks. Runner up – Ashley Roberts

In 2012 Charlie proved she was a real jungle Jane by tackling every bushtucker trial head on and made viewers laugh with her breakdown in the bush telegraph about how she couldn’t stop thinking about fajitas! She amazed her campmates with her sunny personality and her impressive willingness to confront fellow campmate Helen Flanagan after she failed to win any food for the camp day after day.

2011 – Dougie Poynter. Runner up – Mark Wright

Dougie spent his time in the jungle bringing bandanas back into fashion, forming a bromance with TOWIE star Mark Wright and generally keeping everyone entertained with his cheeky chappy personality. With such a sunny outlook on life, it’s no wonder hew was crowned jungle king.

I’m A Celebrity winners 2010-2001…

2010 – Stacey Solomon. Runner up – Shaun Ryder

In 2009 Stacey came third in The X Factor, and just a year later she Stacey was crowned Jungle Queen after winning over the hearts of the nation once again. Stacey went down in I’m a Celebrity history after hilariously throwing a stone at Dom Jolly during a secret camp mission, and fans were left in stitches as she tacked hilarious eating challenges.

2009 – Gino D’Acampo. Runner up – Kim Woodburn

2009 went down in history as one of the most memorable years on I’m A Celebrity – and not just because Gino and fellow campmate came under fire for catching, killing and eating a rat! Gino’s honesty about his sex life left campmates blushing, but viewers loved him and crowned him that year’s winner.

2008 – Joe Swash. Runner up – Martina Navratilova

Joe won the hearts of the nation with his cheeky persona, but it was his unlikely bromance with Star Trek star George Takei that really got fans tuning in each evening. Since then Joe has started dating Stacey Solomon and the pair have a one-year-old son, Rex, together… so it seems jungle kings and queens are destined to be together.

2007 – Christopher Biggins. Runner up – Janice Dickinson

Christopher’s mist hilarious moment from 2007 saw him cuddling up with a rat in the dead of night after mistaking it for his water bottle. He also kept the nation entertained with his Jungle Chat Show where he interviewed his fellow campmates about their life stories.

2006 – Matt Willis. Runner up – Myleene Klass

Matt Willis went into the final day of the 2006 series as the underdog behind Jason Donovan and Myleene Klass, but he managed to win the nation around and was eventually crowned the winner. During his time on the show matt tucked into jungle delicacies like crocodile eye and kangaroo anus. Lovely.

2005 – Carol Thatcher. Runner up – Sheree Murphy

Carol admitted she never imagined in her wildest dreams that she would win I’m A Celebrity, but she managed to wow viewers with her no-nonsense attitude and willingness to have a go at anything jungle life threw at her. Even swimming in a snake-infested swamp or eating a kangaroo’s testicle didn’t phase her.

2004 – Joe Pasquale. Runner up – Paul Burrell

While it might have been Paul Burrell who commanded the most screen time in the fourth series of I’m A Celebrity with his crying over bushtucker trials, it was comedian Joe who was eventually won the jungle crown with his combination of humour and warmth.

2003 – Kerry Katona. Runner up – Jennie Bond

While 2003 was the year that Peter Andre and Katie Price found love in the jungle, it was actually former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona who was crowned the first jungle queen. A staggering fourteen million viewers tuned in to see her win the series.

2002 – Phil Tufnell. Runner up – John Fashanu

Former England spin bowler Phil won the jungle title with his laid-back, wise-cracking approach to camp life. After winning the jungle crown, Phil then went on to appear in the 2009 series of Strictly Come Dancing and has taken part in The Chas and The Jump. Has also been a team captain on A Question of Sport since 2008.

2001 – Tony Blackburn. Runner up – Tara Palmer Tomkinson

Tony was the first ever celebrity to win the jungle crown after nudging bookies favourite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson off the top spot. He won votes for his impression of boxer Nigel Benn and currently presents Sounds of the 60s on BBC Radio 2.

To check out what to watch go to our TV Guide.