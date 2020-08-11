I’m A Celebrity star hints at Strictly Come Dancing appearance

Former I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here star Lady Colin Campbell has hinted at an appearance in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing bosses revealed earlier this summer that they would definitely be returning later this year.

And speculation has been rife over which celebrities may appear in the 2020 series, with a new name popping up everyday.

Now former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star Lady Colin Campbell has revealed that she would be up for taking part.

When discussing a potential offer from the ballroom show, the royal author told Express.co.uk that she would be open to taking part for the sake of her grade I listed country home in West Sussex’s Worthing, Castle Goring.

“I will consider anything that pays enough to assist with the running of Castle Goring,” she told the publication.

“I make no bones about it. I do all the public appearances, I do them purely for Castle Goring.

“That’s why I say I’m, ‘Whoring for Goring’ because if it wasn’t for Goring, you wouldn’t see me for dust except when I write a book,” she added.

“I keep my private life, private, and always have,” the author went on.

Opening up about her home, she continued, “It is the first home I have been into in my adult life that felt like home, so it was a purely emotional response.

“I’m a great homebody, I know that when I was younger people thought that I was out eight nights a week, but i’ve always been a great homebody”.

Other stars who have been rumoured for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing include chef Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly Ramsay, singer Myleene Klass, radio presenter Clara Amfo and Westlife’s Mark Feehily.

A number of Good Morning Britain presenters have also been rumoured to be taking part in the upcoming series, with Ben Shephard, Lorraine Kelly and Adil Ray all having been listed as possibilities.

We can’t wait to find out who’s signed up!