Inbetweeners star Emily Atack receives her own ITV stand-up show

Emily will address relatable life experiences in her sketches....

Emily Atack is due to be at the centre of her own show, which will air on ITV.

The former Inbetweeners and I’m A Celebrity star will perform stand-up and sketches about life as a young woman.

The Emily Atack Show is made up of six episodes, each themed around a different experience.

Scenarios include Dating, Going Out, Friends, Family, and Image.

She previously did an observational documentary on Adulting.

Emily will also entertain viewers with her impressions of Holly Willoughby and Gemma Collins.

The actress said, “I am thrilled to be announcing this.”

“I want to create and write a sketch show that gives snapshots into the weird and hilarious world of everyday life as a young (ish) person.

“I can guarantee whatever age you are you will relate in some way! It’s a dream come true, since I was a child this is the kind of television I’ve wanted to make and be part of. I can’t quite believe it.”

Paul Mortimer, Head of ITV’s Digital Channels, adds, “Since her appearance in the I’m A Celebrity Jungle a couple of years ago, Emily’s star has been on the rise.

“We’ve been privileged to work with her a few times since on ITV2 and seen her unique brand of ‘every-woman’ comedy develop, engaging young audiences especially.

“Emily’s name is in the title of this new show so it will therefore showcase her own fantastic range and versatility as an actress, mimic and stand-up comedy star.”

We can’t wait to see what Emily has in store for us!

Transmission details will be confirmed in due course.