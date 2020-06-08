This series gives viewers a glimpse into a life of luxury...

Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich – which starts tonight [Monday 8th June] on BBC2 – takes viewers behind the scenes of the lavish country.

The new series will explore the “unique principality” as it hosts the iconic Monaco Grand Prix.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Inside Monaco about?

This series does exactly what is says on the tin, showing viewers around the fascinating country of Monaco.

Episode one will follow film producer Monika Bacardi, who takes us on a tour of the country in her Rolls Royce.

Monika will be going trackside during the Grand Prix, meeting with former F1 winner David Coulthard and team owner Eddie Jordan.

The series was directed by Michael Waldman, who also meets Prince Albert II, the sovereign of Monaco.

During the series, Prince Albert II will be offering a unique insight into life in the country.

It will see the Prince and his wife Princess Charlene hosting the exclusive annual Grand Prix party for special guests.

This will include an extravagant lunch for all of the attendees.

In addition, we’ll meet the Prince’s friend Princess Camilla of Bourbon and the Two Sicilies.

She will host the the Monaco Influencers Awards in the series.

Does the series have a narrator?

Yes. Inside Monaco will be narrated by First Dates’ Fred Sirieix.

He’ll be giving viewers information about Monaco as we follow the lives of those in the country.

In addition, we’ll get to learn more about those working in the country during the Grand Prix.

Michael Waldman meets a harbour-master, trainee air traffic controller and housekeeper to the stars.

They’ll be showing what it’s like to work during one of the year’s biggest sporting events.

When can we watch Inside Monaco?

The first part will air on Monday 8th June at 9pm.