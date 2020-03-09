Inside No. 9 has been renewed by the BBC for series 6 and 7

Pemberton and Shearsmith are coming back…

Inside No. 9 has been commissioned for 12 more episodes across two series, meaning there’ll be plenty more tales to add to the macabre anthology.

The BBC2 hit will see its series 5 finale tonight with The Stakeout. This episode follows police officers PC Thompson (Pemberton) and PCSO Varney (Shearsmith) who get to know each other on the night shift.

But things soon take a dark turn and some disturbing truths are revealed…

You won’t have to miss the series for long after this finale either, as there’s plenty more tales to follow in series 6 and 7.

Transmission details will be announced in due course, but they’re expected in early 2021 and 2022.

The BBC has confirmed, “Series six and seven will stay true to the show’s anthology format with each series containing six brand new half hour films, each set in a different location.

“The style and tone changing each week, combining a different mix of horror, thriller, drama and comedy – always aiming to surprise, delight, unnerve and amuse.”

They’ve also teased that there’ll be more great talent to look forward to, adding, “As ever, a host of talented actors will join Reece and Steve, with series five including actors such as Jenna Coleman, David Morrissey, Ralf Little, Fionn Whitehead, Maxine Peake and Phil Davis.

“Series five also included a surprise Psychoville cross-over episode, Death Be Not Proud, which saw the unexpected return of fan favourites David and Maureen Sowerbutts and Mr Jelly.”

Pemberton and Shearsmith delighted fans in series five with their Psychoville nod, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve got plenty more tricks up their sleeve for the coming episodes.

In fact, the men themselves have joked, “Little did we know when we started Inside No. 9 in 2014 that we would end up with as many episodes of it as Countryfile. We are delighted and exhausted in equal measure at the prospect of two more series-worth of tall tales and fearsome fables.

“However we will endeavour to showcase the very best of what the BBC can do in every genre with 30 minutes of story-telling and some half-decent wigs. We might even try a Countryfile episode, no one would expect that…”

Will we get to see a bizarre Inside No.9 and Countryfile crossover? Only time will tell!

Inside No. 9 series 1 – 5 are available on BBC iPlayer.