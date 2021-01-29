Alan Carr is taking over hosting duties on series two of Interior Design Masters...

Interior Design Masters is returning to BBC2 for a second series, with new host Alan Carr taking over from series one presenter Fearne Cotton. 10 aspiring designers will be competing for the chance to win a life changing contract with a boutique hotel, and interiors expert Michelle Ogundehin will decide who stays and who goes.

Here’s everything you need to know about Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr start date: when does it begin on BBC2?

BBC2 has confirmed that the eight-part series will start at 8pm on Tuesday 2 February.

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr challenges: what will the contestants have to do?

Each week the contestants will be tasked with making over a particular type of space, according to a brief set by Michelle. The first week’s challenge is to design either a bedroom or a living room for a show home on a luxury development in Oxford.

“When I heard it was show homes, I thought, ‘well, that’s easy’,” says Alan. “But actually it was really tricky! You’ve got to add a bit of personality, but not too much personality, because you have to sell it for someone with a million pounds to spend. And they’re all doing it on a budget, so I mean, how many hoops do you want someone to jump through?!”

Later episodes in the series will feature the contestants making over beach huts, salons, offices, restaurants and even luxury villas.

Contestants: who’s taking part in series two?

10 contestants from all walks of life will be competing this time around. They include mum-of-three Amy, retail executive Jon, and NHS worker Siobhan.

“They’re so good!” enthuses Alan. “I was surprised when I saw them all. I thought there would be some rubbish ones, but they were all good. It’s a real mixed bag, but they all have this passion for interior design.”

Also taking part are textiles designer Charlotte, former visual merchandiser Barbara, architect Lynsey, film set designer Mona, upholsterer Micaela, retail manager Paul and former doctor Peter.

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr trailer: what does it reveal?

The official trailer for the series forecasts the usual mixture of disasters, as contestants contend with toppling furniture and spilled paint, and design triumphs. We also see contestant Jon admitting that he’s gone “maximalist”, and Alan turning up for his inspection on a bike!

Judges: who will be critiquing the contestants?

Michelle Ogundehin returns as the show’s main judge. Each week she will be joined by a guest judge who will also share their thoughts on the contestants’ efforts. Episode one sees Changing Rooms legend Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen returning as a guest judge for the show homes. His fellow series one guest judges Matthew Williamson, Sophie Robinson and Abigail Ahern will also be back.

Also lined up to appear in this series are Nisha Katona, Kit Kemp, Ross Bailey and Linda Boronkay.

What else do we know?