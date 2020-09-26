Will tonight's 'missing episode' of Casualty spell the end of Connie Beauchamp?

Casualty star Amanda Mealing has left fans fretting after posting a cryptic post on her Instagram page.

The actress, better known to viewers as Clinical Lead Connie, has been in Casualty since 2004, but fans were worried that her time of the show could be coming to an end.

Amanda shared a picture of a stunning rainbow on her Instagram page, “Never in my life have I sat under an entire rainbow. Going to miss this place. #Wales.”

With Casualty filmed in Cardiff, Amanda’s message left fans panicking that she was leaving Wales, and therefore Casualty.

The social media post left fans particularly worried ahead of tonight’s ‘missing episode‘ being aired that will see Connie left in deadly danger.

One fan commented: “You’d better not have left Casualty, 2020 will just collapse all together!”

Another messaged: “Hope this doesn’t mean you are leaving Casualty, hope I’m not reading too much into this post. Connie is the only reason I watch Casualty for.”

A third viewer added: “Beautiful rainbow, Amanda. I hope that you’re not leaving Casualty.”

Good news for fans

Thankfully Casualty has confirmed that Amanda is staying put, and that there are no plans for her character to be leaving the show. Phew!

The news will come as a relief to fans ahead of tonight’s episode that was due to be shown back in May.

The episode, called ‘Code Orange’ sees Holby sent into lockdown thanks to chemical poisoning.

With the episode originally scheduled to air as the coronavirus lockdown hit, BBC bosses decided there were too many parallels with the pandemic and decided to postpone it being shown.

But tonight will see the episode finally air, giving fans the missing links in the storylines they have been following.

Tonight will see Connie leap into action as various patients are admitted into the ED with baffling symptom, until Connie realises they are dealing with a deadly nerve agent.

While it remains to be seen how the ED team deal with the drama, Amanda told us earlier this year… “I think it was the right thing to do not to show this difficult episode.

“It was the sensitivity of the timing. But it would have been a shame to lose it completely.”

Casualty stars are back filming once again, and will be returning to BBC1 with a very special episode that will highlight the pressures of working in the hospital’s Emergency Department in the middle of the pandemic.

Casualty missing episode ‘Code Orange’ will air tonight, Saturday 26th September, at 9.20pm on BBC1 – see our TV Guide for full listings.