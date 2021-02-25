Is Dancing on Ice back this weekend? Or is it missing another week?

Is Dancing on Ice back this weekend? Read on...!

The big question on fans lips is – is Dancing on Ice back this weekend? Well, the brilliant news is that Dancing on Ice will return on ITV after missing last weekend.

Dancing on Ice is on Sunday, with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby welcoming back the remaining contestants.

Also returning will be Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, plus Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman, on the ice panel.

But sadly former Neighbours star Jason Donovan won’t be among the celebs taking part. ITV confirmed earlier this week that Jason won’t be taking to the ice due to injury.

The official Dancing on Ice twitter page revealed that Jason has had to withdraw from this year’s competition “due to an ongoing back injury”. It added: “Our thanks go to Jason and his partner @AlexandraLukasz for being so wonderful and committed to the series. We’re sorry to see them leave and we wish Jason a speedy recovery.”

Last Sunday’s Dancing on Ice show had to be cancelled by ITV due to a combination of injuries and Covid tests.

ITV released a statement saying: “ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February.

“Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

“The welfare of all those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.

“Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us, and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the live shows back on Sunday 28th February.”

The remaining five contestants are Sonny Jay, Rebekah Vardy, Colin Jackson, Lady Leshurr and Faye Brookes.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV on Sunday 28th February at 8pm (see our TV guide for full listings).