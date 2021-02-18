Is Death in Paradise coming back for another series? Will Ralf Little return?

Death in Paradise continues to be a huge hit

Is Death in Paradise coming back for another series? Yes, Death in Paradise will be back for at least two more series.

Fans will all of course be gutted that Death in Paradise season 10 comes to an end on Thursday February 18.

But the good news is that the BBC has already ordered two more series, meaning we can enjoy Death in Paradise seasons 11 and 12.

Executive Producer Tim Key said following the announcement: “We are hugely proud of series ten and delighted we’ll be heading back to Saint Marie to continue the story. Our amazing cast and crew have delivered against the odds this year and we can’t wait to get going again – we’ve got huge plans for the future, with lots of surprises to come.”

Belinda Campbell, Joint Managing Director of Red Planet Pictures added: “We’re delighted that Death in Paradise has been recommissioned for two more series. It’s testament to the talent of the cast and production team and the loyalty of our amazing audience that after 10 series we remain one of the UK’s favourite TV dramas.”

Will Ralf Little return as DI Neville Parker for Death in Paradise season 11?

Ralf Little has confirmed in an interview that he will be back as Neville for another series. He added in a recent chat with Virgin Radio host Graham Norton that he’s “not in a hurry to not go to the Caribbean for five months and leave a TV show”.

Who else is back for the new series?

It’s not yet been revealed whether Josephine Jobert will be back as DS Florence Cassell. It’s hard to imagine Death in Paradise without Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, so we’re sure he will return. And, after her recent brush with death, we’re also sure Elizabeth Bourgine will be back as Mayor Catherine Bordey.

What happens in the final episode of season 10?

Well, there’s new twists in the ongoing will they/won’t they romance between Neville and Florence. Neville has been spending most of the series working up the courage to ask Florence out, however, he might have left things too late.

Meanwhile, the pair appear to have an easy case when a man confesses to murder. But the problem is he can’t remember how he did it. Perhaps he isn’t the killer after all…