Is EastEnders on tonight? When is EastEnders on next?

Make sure you don't miss an episode!

EastEnders will not be on tonight, despite originally being scheduled to be shown this evening.

The BBC has revamped its Thursday night schedule following yesterday’s announcement that all continuing drama, including EastEnders, has stopped filming with immediate effect due to the coronavirus.

In a bid to make sure it doesn’t run out of episodes, the soap will now only be shown twice a week, on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

Explaining the decision to stop filming, an EastEnders spokesperson said: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice.

“The decision was made after the latest government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England.

“We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible.”

When is EastEnders on next?

So, the episode due to go out tonight, which sees Ben Mitchell getting arrested, is now going out on Monday at 8pm.

Monday’s episode sees Ben getting nicked after he drowns his sorrows at the Prince Albert following a terrible day and ends up pinching a car from a punter called Hugo! Ben gets pulled over by the cops and has a lot of explaining to do.

So, there’s now no more episodes of EastEnders this week. Instead fans will have to wait until Monday evening to see Ben’s moment of madness.

Meanwhile, BBC1 has issued a new Thursday evening schedule for today, which looks like this (see our TV Guide for full listings).

7.00 pm The One Show

7.30pm Garden Rescue

8pm Question Time

9pm Noughts and Crosses

10pm BBC News at Ten

EastEnders continues next Monday.