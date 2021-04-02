Is there any hope for Coronation Street couple Fiz and Tyrone?

Coronation Street's Fiz has had her heart broken by Tyrone's kiss with the young and beautiful Alina, but could there still be a flicker of hope in tonight's episode?

When long-time Coronation Street resident Fiz discovered that Tyrone had kissed another woman, her world fell apart.

In a moving scene between actors Jennie McAlpine and Alan Halsall she revealed she felt frumpy and knackered and was too busy looking after their two gorgeous girls to put her make-up on. Tired parents around the country could certainly identify with those feelings.

But in tonight’s episode (Friday 2 April) the pair meets for lunch and although Fiz still feels hurt by Tyrone and Alina’s kiss, she admits she doesn’t want to throw away everything they have because of it. But can Fiz really forgive and forget?

A slice of humble pie?

With that kiss still very much on her mind, Fiz is having trouble moving on. But Tyrone makes it clear, if they are to have any future together, she has to forgive him.

Fiz turns to her old friend Maria for support, although fans are a little doubtful if Maria is the best person to be dishing out advice?

Pot, kettle, black, Maria?

Back in 2014 Maria was at a low point and ended up becoming slightly obsessed with the Weatherfield mechanic. Something Alina was all too happy to remind her of during their frosty exchange last night.

While having a ‘skincare consultation’ for Alina’s new pop-up beauty business, Maria was hoping to warn off the young beautician, but she got a lot more than she bargained for.

‘You don’t intimidate me. I’ve been threatened by far scarier people than you,’ Alina hit back to a shocked Maria.

It’s her or me!

After chatting to Maria, Fiz finally decides she doesn’t want to end her relationship with Tyrone, but first he must promise to do something – tell Alina to go.

There isn’t room on the cobbles for two ladies in Tyrone’s life, but will the confused chap have what it takes to tell Alina she must leave and how will she react?

After standing up to Maria will Alina just quietly pack her bags and wave goodbye to The Street and more importantly does Tyrone really want her to go?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.