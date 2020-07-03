Is this Coronation Street legend set for a SHOCK return for the 60th?

It would be great to see Andy and Steve McDonald reunited!

Ex Coronation Street favourite Nicholas Cochrane has revealed that he’d be keen to make a shock comeback as Steve McDonald’s brother, Andy.

Nick, who turned up last year in Doctors as a debt-ridden dad, first appeared in Coronation Street way back in 1989. He went on to appear in over 600 episodes, most recently being seen in Weatherfield in 2009.

Andy, who wasn’t as mischievous as brother Steve, worked behind the bar of the Rovers and had a job at Bettabuy during his time on the Street.

Now the star has told the Distinct Nostalgia podcast that he’d love to make a return as Liz and Jim’s son.

“It would be good if the boys got back in touch for whatever reason and Andy ends up back in Weatherfield.”

And Nick has even come up with a plot that would see Andy coming back to save his brother Steve.

“It would be good if Steve needed an organ [transplant],” he suggested.

Talking about when he came into the show originally, Nick recalled it was just before the soap’s 30th anniversary. “There was lots of celebrations and programmes that were specials,” he said. Nick, who was just a teenager then, added it was a “crazy time” for him and Simon Gregson, who plays Steve.

Recalling being a teenager in the spotlight, he said: “It had its ups and downs. You find out who your mates are pretty quick. You also find out where you can go and where you can’t go pretty quick!”

Nick also revealed he dreaded the idea of watching Corrie one day and discovering another actor playing the character. “Let’s be honest that could happen, but I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it.”

It would be great to see Nick back as Andy when Coronation Street celebrates its 60th anniversary!

Corrie continues on ITV.