THIS EastEnders favourite is RETURNING from the DEAD in dramatic scenes?

Is EastEnders' favourite Jean Slater about to get the shock of a lifetime?

EastEnders star Adrian Edmondson has revealed that his character Daniel Cook could make a shock return to Albert Square.

The character, who faked his own death back in October, has become a firm favourite with EastEnders fans since he arrived in Albert Square in June.

He found himself bonding with Jean Slater as the pair met while they both went through gruelling chemotherapy treatment.

However, while things are hopefully looking up for Jean since her treatment, Daniel was told that his own caner was terminal, leading to him making the shocking decision to fake his own death.

After getting his neighbour to break the news to Jean that he had died, he then threw a memorial service for himself, inviting Jean along.

But while Jean is convinced that Daniel is dead, Eastenders fans know that he is actually alive and faked his own death to save Jean from having to watch him lose his battle with cancer in a hospice.

However, actor Adrian Edmonson, who plays Daniel, revealed on Good Morning Britain yesterday (Friday 29th November) that there is a very likely chance he could be returning to the Square in the not too distant future.

The EastEnders star told presenters Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh: “Because he’s actually technically alive, who knows if he will come back or not?”

But just when it seemed that Adrian was going to remain tight-lipped about his possible return, the actor then looked directly at the camera and gave viewers a cheeky wink, hinting that his return is a done deal…

“He’s definitely not dead, that’s all I’m allowed to say,” he joked. “It was offered as a story, this is the story of this bloke. And if you cut my bits together, it makes a rather nice story of its own, I think.”

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.