There are more changes heading for our soap schedules

ITV has announced that it will be running a reduced schedule for both Coronation Street and Emmerdale due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes after BBC bosses announced that they will be closing all continuing drama studios, including the EastEnders set.

As well as EastEnders filming being put on hold for the time being, the BBC has announced that there will be just two episodes being shown a week, rather than the usual four.

EastEnders will now be airing on BBC One on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

ITV confirmed yesterday that filming for Coronation Street and Emmerdale is continuing for the time being.

However, to protect the scheduling from any future production breaks that could be enforced by coronavirus, there will be a reduced number of both soaps being shown on ITV from Monday 30th March.

In a statement an ITV spokesperson said: “The continued transmission of both soaps is a priority to all of us at ITV and to our audiences who enjoy the shows.

“Whilst carefully adhering to the latest health advice from the Government and Public Health England, our production teams are continuing to film episodes in Manchester and Leeds.

“With this change of transmission pattern it will ensure we have great new soap episodes coming to air every weekday night until at least the early summer.

“With effect from Monday 30 March Coronation Street and Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Emmerdale will air Monday to Friday at 7pm and Coronation Street Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.”