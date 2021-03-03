Oprah with Megan and Harry - the interview that everyone has been talking about is coming to ITV.

It has been confirmed that ITV has secured the rights to Oprah with Megan and Harry and it will air next week.

The interview will see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down in the grounds of their home in California with chat show queen Oprah Winfrey.

This is the first time the couple have sat down for an interview together since their engagement in 2017.

The programme is set to air in the US on Sunday March 7th on CBS, and now it has been confirmed that UK viewers will be able to see the same show the following day.

Oprah with Megan and Harry will air on Monday 8th March at 9pm ITV and will last for 90 minutes.

There has been much speculation about what the couple will talk about since the trailers were released.

A frank and honest interview

It seems the chat should be open and honest with Oprah revealing in the trailer: “I just to make it clear to everybody, there is no subject off-limits”

ITV has confirmed that Oprah will talk to Meghan about a wide range of subjects including stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood and her philanthropic work.

She is also expected to open up about how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

Harry will join his wife for the interview and is set to speak about their family’s recent move to the US.

Kevin Lygo, ITV Managing Director Media & Entertainment, said: “This interview is already a national talking point and ITV is pleased to be able to offer UK audiences the opportunity to see it.”

ITV has also confirmed that Oprah with Megan and Harry will be available on ITV Hub after it has aired for anyone needing to catch up on the interview.

Oprah with Megan and Harry will air on Monday 8th March at 9pm ITV.