ITV drops last minute Meghan and Prince Harry ‘royal crisis’ documentary into its Sunday night schedule

ITV adjust Sunday evening schedule to make room for special Meghan and Harry 'crisis' documentary

ITV has dropped a last minute documentary – Harry & Meghan: A Royal Crisis? – into its Sunday night schedule following Meghan and Prince Harry’s announcement that they would step back as senior royals.

The broadcaster has announced that the documentary, going out at 10.15pm, will see Royal Editor Chris Ship look back at their love story, the famous interview for ITV with Tom Bradby and the likely repercussions for the House of Windsor from their decision.

“The love story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had, from the start, been one that promised to reshape and modernise the British monarchy. But the cracks began to show as their unease and unhappiness in their roles became increasingly evident, culminating in a no-holds barred interview for ITV with Tom Bradby last autumn,” said ITV in a billing promoting the documentary.

It added: “But as the couple announced their plan to withdraw from their lives as senior royals in an unprecedented and shocking statement, that blindsided the family and sent the media into meltdown, ITV asks why this has happened and what’s next for the couple and their ambition to become new ‘progressive’, financially independent royals and how this sits with their place in the family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan said in a statement that they will embark on an independent life, with their time split between the UK and North America.

The statement read, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Crisis? will be screened on Sunday 12th January at 10.15pm.

