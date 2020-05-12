Tonight's episode will be an exciting one!

Who Wants to be a Millionaire will see a historic moment in tonight’s (12th May) episode.

Retired doctor Andrew Townsley reaches the million-pound question, but will he win big?

Contestants have struggled to reach the final question, with only five people winning the grand prize.

Host Jeremy Clarkson tells Andrew, “This is it, the £1million question.

“You’d be the sixth person ever to do it in all the years this show has been on.”

He adds, “There can’t be that many, I don’t know how many, who even got to half a million.”

The last winner was Ingram Wilcox in 2006. Other winners were Pat Gibson in 2004, David Edwards and Robert Brydges in 2001 and the first ever millionaire Judith Keppel back in 2000.

Of course, Charles Ingram managed to “win” £1m in 2001, but found himself at the centre of a huge scandal after being accused of cheating.

This story was dramatised recently in ITV series Quiz , starring Matthew Macfadyen and Michael Sheen.

Andrew will be the centre of a thrilling episode tonight, as he manages to get to £125,000 without using any lifelines.

He needs help on that question, using 50/50, Ask the Host and Ask the Audience to get past it.

By the time he’s reached the million-pound question he’s only got one lifeline left – Phone a Friend.

Jeremy hasn’t given any spoilers for the big episode, but has teased that it’s one of the shows “greatest moments”.

He told The Sun, “I wouldn’t want to do a spoiler — but there are occasionally precious moments that make you later say, ‘I remember that’. And there’s one coming up — a truly brilliant, brilliant bit of television.”

We can’t wait for this!