ITV orders Yorkshire Ripper drama following huge success of Des

The Yorkshire Ripper is one of the most shocking serial killer cases in the world...

ITV has commissioned a Yorkshire Ripper drama following the phenomenal success of Des and White House Farm.

The new six-part true crime drama will depict the hunt for one of the most notorious serial killers, Peter Sutcliffe.

Sutcliffe went on to become dubbed The Yorkshire Ripper by the press.

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, has commissioned the drama, which will be written by George Kay.

The Yorkshire Ripper will be produced by New Pictures, the people who brought us Des and White House Farm.

Peter Sutcliffe is currently serving serving life in prison for the murder of 13 victims and the attempted murder of 7 others.

Between October 1975 and January 1981, police undertook the biggest manhunt in British criminal history.

The search for Sutcliffe lasted five years, involved over a thousand officers and changed the way the British police worked forever.

Following in the footsteps of ITV’s Des

ITV saw huge success with their true crime drama, Des, with more than 10 million viewers tuning in to watch David Tennant portray the serial killer.

The drama, which has become the broadcaster’s biggest drama of 2o2o so far, focuses on the 1983 arrest of Dennis Nilsen, who killed at least 12 men in London in the 70s and 80s.

Actor David Tennant also received high praise for his portrayal of the serial killer.

Another ITV true crime drama, White House Farm, also received rave reviews back in January.

The drama followed the real life crime that saw a family of five found murdered in their Essex farmhouse.

The six-part drama then went on to follow the subsequent arrest of Jeremy Bamber, who first called the police.

It is yet to be revealed who will star in The Yorkshire Ripper, with details due to be announced as filming starts.

Speaking of The Yorkshire Ripper coming to ITV, Polly Hill said: “This promises to be a definitive look at this infamous case, and will be sensitively dramatised for ITV by this formidable team, who have a proven track record in bringing these true stories to screen.”