ITV shares new pictures from Millionaire cheating scandal drama Quiz

The series, starring Michael Sheen as host Chris Tarrant, focuses on the Who Wants to be a Millionaire? cheating scandal.

ITV has released a string of new pictures for its upcoming three-part drama Quiz about Major Charles Ingram and his wife Diana, who cheated their way to winning the jackpot on the game show Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

Alongside college lecturer Tecwen Whittock, the three worked together to strategically cough during the show’s recording, to signify which of the four multiple choice answers was the correct one.

After being caught, they stood trial in 2003 and were found guilty of cheating to win £1million.

Three new images have been released for the new drama, showing Chris Tarrant (played by Michael Sheen), Charles Ingram (ex Spooks star Matthew Macfadyen) and Diana Ingram (Vanity Fair’s Sian Clifford).

Speaking about the new drama, which has been adapted from the hugely popular play, writer James Graham said, “I was gripped by this story over 15 years ago, and I’m still gripped now.

“It’s a very English heist. Putting it onto stage at Chichester and the West End was such a lot of fun, and with a new team we now get to re-imagine the whole story afresh for television.

“I have to pay credit to the late investigative journalist Bob Woffinden, who along with James Plaskett wrote the book Bad Show that kicked the whole creative process off by asking the question – what if the Major is innocent?”

ITV’s Head of Drama Poly Hill, “I am delighted to be bringing James Graham’s wonderful play Quiz to screen on ITV. It’s testament to James’ brilliant scripts that Stephen Frears is directing, which together with Left Bank Pictures producing, promises to deliver a very special drama.

“It’s an extraordinary and thoroughly British story and is going to be a real treat for our audience.”

Alongside the three main cast members, Quiz has a star-studded cast to tell the fascinating story of how three people cheated their way to £1 million.

Michael Jibson stars as accomplice Tecwen Whittock, and Celador Television Chairman Paul Smith is played by Line of Duty star Mark Bonnar.

ITV Entertainment Commissioner Claudia Rosencrantz will be played by Aisling Bea, who has recently starred in Netflix series Living with Yourself.

Filming is currently taking place in London, with a release date to follow.