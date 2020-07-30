ITV has revealed that I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here will be returning for a 2020 season.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the fate of this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here has been hanging in the balance.

But ITV has now revealed that the celebrity reality series will be heading back to our screens later this year.

The Australia-based reality show will be returning to screens for its 20th series, which will even be accompanied by a special documentary called I’m A Celebrity: A Jungle Story that will look back on all of the show’s best moments over the last 19 years.

Show bosses had been previously unsure whether this year’s season could go ahead after the outbreak of the coronavirus, with reports revealing that they were doing everything they could to save the 2020 series.

“I’m A Celebrity is six months away but bosses are holding meetings about how they can ensure it still goes ahead in the current climate. A raft of measures are being looked at,” a source told The Sun back in May.

“One of the most recent plans was to employ a crew that is 95 per cent made up of Australian workers to overcome the issues surrounding flying to different countries and the quarantine restrictions.

“This would mean a lot of the show’s UK crew missing out on their annual big gig but ITV are having to seriously consider every option”.

Now that we’re getting closer to the 2020 series, speculation has been rife over which stars may be taking part, with rumours mounting that TV presenter Vernon Kay might be invited to the jungle.

Touching on the rumours, Vernon said, “The reason why that story came out, I think, is because I’ve been asked for the last two or three years to do I’m a Celebrity.

“I’ve always turned it down. I think my name must have still been in a notebook and it’s been floated around. We’ll see. Never say never. Like I say, I’ve been asked two or three times in the past and it’s not been the right time so I don’t know.”

We can’t wait to see who will be joining hosts Ant and Dec in the jungle this year!