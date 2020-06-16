ITV to revive Phillip Schofield game show The Cube

The Cube ended back in 2015... but now it could be back!

ITV is reportedly set to revive iconic game show The Cube.

The Phillip Schofield-fronted game show, which got viewers’ hearts racing and blood pressures rising with its stressful and time-sensitive games that took place in the giant Perspex cube, was taken off the air five years ago.

It had run for nine seasons between 2009 and 2015 and offered contestants a massive £250,000 if they won the top prize.

However, ITV and production company Objective Media Group are expected to ‘significantly increase’ the cash prize, according to publication Deadline.

It is also still not known whether original presenter This Morning host Phillip Schofield will return to work on the new series.

The new reboot is said to have been inspired by the revival of iconic game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, which is now fronted by former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson who took over from original presenter Chris Tarrant.

And for anyone who misses the old days of the million pound quiz show, ITV recently aired drama Quiz, which was based on the famous coughing that plagued the show back in 2001.

The star-studded drama followed the true story of Major Charles Ingram (played by Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen) and his wife Diana (played by Fleabag’s Sian Clifford) as they were accused of cheating to win the £1million jackpot.

Good Omens star Michael Sheen wowed fans as the iconic presenter Chris Tarrant and Line of Duty’s Mark Bonnar starred as network executive Paul Smith, who started the investigation into the couple alongside his team.

The drama series was so popular that is broke the ITV record to become the channel’s biggest drama of 2020.

“We’ve looked at their reactions on the show and we swing to and fro every day on set,” said Matthew Macfadyen, who plays Charles.

“And we want everyone watching to be split too. We’ve even filmed slightly guilty and slightly innocent versions of scenes.”