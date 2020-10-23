Jack and the Beanstalk: After Ever After stars David Walliams and Sheridan Smith

Jack and the Beanstalk: After Ever After is a new festive special which promises to be a Christmas TV highlight on Sky One.

Of course all fairytales end with “happily ever after” but this twist on Jack and the Beanstalk wonders what happened after the story finished?

Last year David Walliams starred in Cinderella: After Ever After, which re-imagined Cinderella and he’s now back for this update on Jack and the Beanstalk.

Jack and the Beanstalk: After Ever After release date

Sky One has revealed that it will air over Christmas, but the broadcaster has yet to confirm an exact date. Cinderella: After Ever After was screened on Christmas Eve last year, so perhaps Jack and the Beanstalk will also air on Christmas Eve. It will also be available on streaming service Now TV.

Who stars?

David Walliams plays the Giant, with Sheridan Smith as The Woman with No Name, the self-proclaimed greatest giant-killer in the village. A Very English Scandal star Blake Harrison plays Dodgy Dave, a market trader who sold Jack the magic beans.

Other key cast includes Jocelyn Jee Esien as Pat, Ashley McGuire as Mayoress, Daniel Rigby as the Baker and Eddie Karanja as Jack.

What’s the plot?

The 60-minute special opens where the classic fairytale ends, but in a twist rather than being dead The Giant is now just concussed. The poor Giant is stuck on earth with no way back to his house.

Jack has the task of trying to save the Giant from the angry villagers and get him safely home. The pair, always fearful of each other, must finally learn how to get along if they’re going to succeed in their mission.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet!

Jack and the Beanstalk: After Ever After is coming to Sky One and streaming service Now this Christmas.