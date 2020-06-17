Jack and Michael are reuniting for Father's Day...

Jack Whitehall and his dad Michael are reuniting for a special Father’s Day episode.

It was filmed amid lockdown, so the pair have to follow social distancing rules.

They’ve already won the hearts of the nation thanks to their appearance together on Who Do You Think You Are? and their Netflix series, Travels with My Father.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Father’s Day special…

What should we expect from Jack Whitehall’s Father’s Day?

The special episode will see Jack spending Father’s Day with Michael in a socially distant way.

Jack and Michael will reminisce over family photos and slightly embarrassing home videos in the show.

Speaking about the programme, Jack said, “The show is our attempt at trying to have some Father’s Day fun but from the comfort of our own homes, we’re going to have some Father’s Day surprises for Michael which I have arranged and which he will not know about until the day itself.”

They’re even going to be trying their hand at MasterChef, as teased by Jack.

He added, “And then a few things which we’re going to film in advance like our stint on the lockdown version of MasterChef, which we’re doing because I’ve been doing a lot of cooking in lockdown and I thought that would be a fun thing to do as it’s a show that we both love.”

Why did they decide to make the programme?

Jack revealed that they’d been considering doing a programme for Fathers’ Day for a while.

But now seemed like the perfect time for them to get together and finally do it, from a distance of course!

He added, “We’ve talked about a lot in the past about doing something for Father’s Day but it felt like now was a great time to do it with everyone in lockdown.

“And there will be a lot of people that won’t be able to spend Father’s Day with their dads and hopefully this will be a fun way to show that it’s possible to have a close relationship with your dad even when you can’t be in the same room as him.”

What else should we know about Jack Whitehall’s Father’s Day?

Gregg Wallace and John Torode will be getting involved to help out with the MasterChef segment!

Jack has explained how it worked, saying, “We’re going to do a very special edition of Lockdown MasterChef with Gregg and John.

“Food packages are going to be dropped on our doorstep and we’re going to cook a meal and bike them over to Gregg and John and they’re going to decide who wins.”

Sounds exciting! It’ll be interesting to see who wins the intense cook-off.

When can we watch it?

Jack Whitehall’s Father’s Day will air on BBC1 on Friday 19th June at 8.30pm.