Jack and his dad return for a one-off special...

Jack Whitehall is bringing two brand new programmes to the BBC.

The new series will see the comedian celebrating the things he “treasures most”: his dad and sports.

Speaking about the new programmes, Jack said, “I’m really looking forward to making these shows about two of the things I treasure most in life, my father and sport. I’m missing them both greatly under lockdown.”

The first programme titled Jack Whitehall’s Father’s Day will see him visiting his dad Michael during lockdown.

During the half-hour long programme, Jack and Michael will keep two metres apart on the pavement outside his front door.

Together they’ll reminisce over family photos and slightly embarrassing home videos from a distance.

In addition, the father-son duo will be taking part in a Father’s Day edition of MasterChef.

Kate Phillips, controller of BBC entertainment, said, “Many of us won’t be able to observe Father’s Day in the usual way this year, so we’re delighted that Jack and Michael will be letting us into their very entertaining celebrations.”

Jack’s second programme will be dedicated to sport, since there’s been no live sporting events as a result of lockdown.

Jack Whitehall’s Sporting Nation will turn to the archives to try and bring more sport to people in the UK.

There’ll be six episodes to look forward to.

Jack Whitehall said, “The British public has lost over 100 hours of sport this summer with the Olympics, Euro 2020 and Wimbledon being wiped off the schedule.

“So we thought, “what do people need in this barren summer?” and we came up with this.

Jack added, “I’ve worked with some of the country’s most talented sports journalists to create six compendiums of British sport. From Super Saturday to super overs this will be pure unadulterated nostalgia.”