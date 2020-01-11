‘It’s what you dream of!’ Inbetweeners star James Buckley joins the cast of Doctor Who

James Buckley joins the cast of Doctor Who and reveals why it was a dream come true teaming up with Jodie Whittaker and the rest of the gang...

James Buckley, best known for playing Jay in The Inbetweeners, shows off a very new look when he joins the cast of Doctor Who in this week’s episode, playing a character called Nevi.

Thirty-two-year old star James will appear in the episode called ‘Orphan 55’ sporting bright green hair and a green beard to match as the twelfth series continues.

The action takes place when the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and her travelling companions (pictured below) head off to a health resort, Tranquillity Spa, for some rest and relaxation. However they quickly discover the spa is hiding a number of deadly secrets and come under attack by some very ferocious monsters. So much for the rest and relaxation!

Here comedian, singer and musician, James, who more recently starred in BBC2 sitcom White Gold and also Red Dwarf, reveals why he was delighted to join the Doctor’s exploits and what his highlights were…

How did it feel to be in Doctor Who?

James Buckley: “Without sounding dramatic, it’s an honour really. So many great people have been involved in the show. It’s really an honour. The viewers who watch it and how passionate the fans behind the show are is one of the reasons I wanted to do it, to be involved in things that people support like they do a sports team, where something is so loved by so many people. Really huge fans, taking the word ‘fan’ back to its actual meaning – fanatical. That was really exciting for me and I obviously hope people enjoy the episode.”

What was it like working with Jodie and the rest of the cast?

JB: “It was great. Hanging about with the guys was an absolute pleasure. They are all really lovely people which is what I want to spend my time doing in my life, working with nice people. It made the whole experience great.”

What was your highlight from filming?

JB: “I don’t know if I have one particular highlight, there were so many. For me, it was just really exciting to be on something like this. Usually everything I do is shot in suburban Britain! As an actor, you want to be on these big sets with fun props, makeup and costumes so all those things were a highlight. It’s sort of why you dream of being an actor as a kid when you do a project like this”

Is there anything particular about the episode you’re excited for viewers to see?

JB: “For me, personally, just how big it is. It felt like making a big sci-fi movie. There’s special effects, there’s explosions, there’s action, and there’s chasing. I hope people are really going to like the episode.”

We’ve heard that there are some really scary monsters in this episode, what was this like working with them?

JB: “It’s all part of the fun and the stuff you dream of as a kid. You just have too much fun with aliens running after you and things like that, it’s great.”

Doctor Who continues on Sunday, January 12 at 7.10pm on BBC One

Picture of James Buckley in Doctor Who: BBC, Photographer: Ben Blackall